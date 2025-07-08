와카토비의 초대형 다이빙 보트

Take a Ride on Wakatobi dive resort’s iconic dive boats

다이버가 리조트 부두에서 보트로 짧은 거리에 있는 인기 있는 와카토비 다이빙 장소인 동물원을 탐험합니다.

Most dive and snorkeling trips begin with a boat ride. It’s true at most destinations around the world, including Wakatobi Resort. Yes, there is the House Reef, which is one of the most acclaimed shore dives in the world. But to discover the full scope of the resort’s marine preserve, you’ll have to get aboard something that floats. We’d like to introduce you to the Wakatobi fleet and share some of the reasons why many divers feel they are the ideal boats for comfort, personal attention, and diving enjoyment.

함대를 만나보세요

와카토비 리조트는 9척의 전용 다이빙/스노클 보트를 운영하고 있습니다. 여기에서는 아침 출발을 준비하면서 리조트 부두까지 뗏목으로 올라온 네 척의 모습이 보입니다.

와카토비 다이브 리조트 길이가 약 20미터/67피트, 빔 폭이 4.5미터/14.7피트인 XNUMX대의 전용 다이빙/스노클 보트 함대를 운영하고 있습니다. 각 보트는 장인이 손으로 제작하기 때문에 두 척은 동일하지 않지만 모두 다음과 같습니다. 비슷한 디자인과 레이아웃. 디자인은 전통적이지만 각 객실에는 산소, GPS, 해양 라디오 등 현대적인 안전 및 항법 장비가 장착되어 있습니다.

One of the most important common features of Wakatobi’s boats is the full-length roofs. Sun protection is a vital but too-often overlooked aspect of diving and snorkeling activities in the tropics. The cooling effects of water and wind may keep passengers from noticing the full impact of sun exposure, but it doesn’t take long to develop debilitating sunburn or dehydration. That’s why Wakatobi’s boats are covered from bow to stern, and don’t require passengers to slather sunscreen or don cover-ups just to keep from burning. And for those who want to catch some rays, there is a roomy open section for relaxing on the bow.

” I’ve done a lot of boat diving and know how uncomfortable it can be when there are 12 or 14 people on a smaller boat trying to gear up with no elbow room. I fell in love with Wakatobi’s boats. They’re open, spacious, and super comfortable.” ~ Guest Mitchell Bennett

Another design feature that guests on Wakatobi’s boats really appreciate is the location of the bathroom, or what nautical types call “the head.” Aboard many boats, a trip to the head involves negotiating a ladder down into a forward cabin, then entering a confined space to take care of necessities while the boat bounces over the waves. Wakatobi’s dive boats place a spacious head complete with a full hot water shower in the more stable stern area, and at deck level.

개인 공간

The long profiles of Wakatobi’s boats allow for ample bench seating and plenty of elbow room for gearing up and moving around. In theory, each boat could comfortably accommodate a large number of divers, but bulk capacity is not Wakatobi’s style. For example, the resort’s largest boat takes a maximum of 16 divers, while their slightly smaller boats run with a maximum complement of 12 guests.

와카토비 다이빙 보트는 길이가 약 20m/67피트이고 폭이 4.5m/14.7피트인 빔으로 고객이 넉넉한 팔꿈치 공간을 확보할 수 있는 공간과 편안함을 제공합니다. 물 위에서 매우 안정적일 뿐만 아니라, 햇빛을 충분히 피할 수 있는 전체 길이의 지붕이 특징입니다.

얼굴 같은 아이템 마스크, 핀, booties, and other personal items are stowed in individually-numbered storage baskets beneath the gunwale benches. Each guest is assigned a numbered basket when they first check in with the dive center, and those baskets are then transferred to and from boats by the dive staff throughout the guest’s stay.

전용 카메라 테이블과 헹굼 스테이션은 보트 후면 근처에 있으며, 물을 오가는 출구는 보트 양쪽의 넓은 측면 입구 문을 통해 이루어집니다. 이러한 개구부는 카메라 테이블과 앞쪽 벤치 좌석 사이의 중간에 설정되어 사진 작가가 다른 다이버와 스노클러가 물에 들어가거나 나가는 것을 방해하지 않고 장비를 조립할 수 있습니다.



“The side entry points on Wakatobi boats is a real plus. They make it very easy to get in and out of the water, and you’re not exposed to any engine exhaust, which makes it a lot more comfortable than most dive boats I’ve been on during my travels.” ~ 게스트 켄 글레이저

Water entry is more of a step off than a giant stride, with a foot and a half drop to the water. Divers needing an easier entry for reasons such as lower back issues can simply sit and allow the deck crew to help them in and out of their gear. Getting back into the boats is also easy, as there’s a very sturdy ladder with easy-to-use handles. An additional benefit of the side entry points is the separation from the boat’s engine exhaust, which is far away in the stern.

사생활

개인 전용 다이빙/스노클링 보트인 Wakatobi VII는 그늘진 식사 공간, 주방 공간, 욕실과 샤워 시설을 갖춘 탈의실, 앞갑판의 일광욕용 라운지 세트, 지붕의 완전 개방형 데크를 포함하는 매우 넓은 지붕이 있는 데크를 갖추고 있습니다. 저녁에는 관광이나 별 관찰을 위해.

Wakatobi’s Super Spacious Dive Boats 10 Wakatobi’s Super Spacious Dive Boats 11

Wakatobi 함대에는 개인 전세를 수용하고 개인 또는 소규모 그룹에게 진정한 개인 다이빙 경험을 제공하기 위해 특별히 제작된 두 척의 선박이 포함되어 있습니다. 리조트의 다른 보트에서 볼 수 있는 전체 길이의 벤치 좌석이 아닌 넓은 지붕이 있는 데크에는 그늘진 식사 공간, 전방 일광욕 라운지, 주방 스테이션, 욕실과 샤워 시설이 완비된 탈의실이 있습니다. 특별한 특징은 관광, 일광욕 또는 별빛 아래에서 저녁 식사를 즐기기 위해 사용할 수 있는 상부 데크입니다. 개인 보트에 대해 자세히 알아보기 >LINK.

지역 실용성

Wakatobi와 같은 최고의 다이빙 및 스노클링 리조트가 왜 전통적인 인도네시아 페리 보트로 보이는 함대를 운영하는지 궁금할 것입니다. 한 쌍의 터보디젤과 번쩍이는 금속 레일이 장착된 매끈한 유리섬유 발사대는 어디에 있습니까?

Wakatobi VI pulling up to the resort’s jetty.

지속 가능성과 지역 사회 관리에 대한 헌신을 시작으로 전통적인 경로를 택한 데에는 많은 이유가 있습니다. 지역 사회를 위한 경제적 이익을 창출하려는 Wakatobi 임무의 일환으로 그들은 공장에서 제작한 다이빙 보트를 수입하는 대신 현지 보트 제작자에게 우리의 상징적인 보트를 제작하도록 의뢰했습니다.

지역적으로 건물을 짓는 것은 지역사회 내에서 수익을 유지할 뿐만 아니라 환경적 이점도 제공했습니다. 유리 섬유 수지 대신 지속 가능한 목재를 선택함으로써 건설과 관련된 배출량이 감소했으며, 집 근처에 건물을 짓는 것도 먼 곳에서 보트를 수입하여 발생하는 탄소 발자국을 줄였습니다.

지역적으로 건축하는 것의 "좋은 느낌" 측면 외에도 Wakatobi의 선택 뒤에는 수많은 실질적인 이유가 있습니다. 첫 번째는 신뢰성입니다. 보트는 현지 장인이 제작하기 때문에 수리가 빠르고 쉽게 이루어질 수 있습니다. 수천 마일 떨어진 공장에서 독점 부품이 도착할 때까지 기다릴 필요가 없습니다. 결과적으로 기계적 문제와 유지 관리는 팀에서 보다 편리하게 처리됩니다.

And then there’s efficiency. The long and relatively lean shape of their dive boats allows them to be powered by a single engine, consuming far less fuel, and creating fewer emissions than high-speed, turbo-diesel launches. The resort’s boats ease along at speeds in the 17km/11mph range, which is plenty fast enough for our style of diving. At Wakatobi, most sites are typically just ten to 30 minutes away, and even our most distant sites are reached in less than an hour.

이는 전통적인 디자인의 세 번째 이점인 편안함을 제공합니다. 우리 보트가 편안한 속도로 여행할 때 쿵쿵거리거나 흔들리는 현상이 없으며, 엔진 소음이 정상적인 대화가 가능한 낮은 소음으로 감소됩니다. 선체 설계는 진행 중은 물론 계류 중 정지 상태에서도 매우 안정적입니다. 승객은 현장으로 이동하는 동안 균형을 유지하기 위해 난간을 잡지 않고도 휴식을 취하고 이동할 수 있습니다. 거친 물을 만나는 경우는 거의 없지만 와카토비 보트의 날카로운 뱃머리와 가파른 측면 덕분에 쉬운 동작으로 파도와 파도를 가르며 헤쳐 나갈 수 있습니다.

인간의 요소

One of Wakatobi’s ever smiling dive boat crews.

One of the most important and valued features of the Wakatobi dive boats isn’t a physical element, it is the human element. Our boat crews and dive staff take great pride in providing the highest level of personal service and attention. It begins even before guests step aboard. The dive staff handles all equipment transfers to and from the boat and set up your gear. If you’d prefer to set up your own gear, that’s fine, and we’re there to assist if required.

다이빙 팀 전체가 훌륭합니다. 브리핑을 마친 후 사이트를 거의 혼자서 탐색할 수 있을 것 같은 느낌이 들었습니다. 그만큼 설명이 철저하고 개인화되어 있습니다." - 조 베넷

Prior to each dive, Wakatobi’s guides not only provide a thorough briefing on what to expect, but also discuss expectations with each guest, and tailor the dive accordingly. In the water, our dive guides are experts at providing just the right level of attention, whether it’s being there to assist less experienced divers, allowing more accomplished divers to set the pace, or serving as expert critter spotters. Equal attention is provided to snorkelers, who often accompany divers to the many sites in Wakatobi’s marine preserve that have extensive shallow reefs.

Comfort and personal attention are the forefront of Wakatobi’s service ethos, including your dive boat experiences, so your vacation memories are all the grander.

After each dive, guests are presented with a cooling, mint-scented towel and offered snacks and beverage. Wakatobi’s chefs will also accommodate dietary requirements or wishes on the boats; guests need just ask and they’ll make sure it’s there before the boat leaves the jetty. It is touches like this that make time on a Wakatobi boat more than just a surface interval or a necessary prelude to the in-water experience. In fact, many guests consider the relaxing time spent cruising to and from dive sites to be a thoroughly enjoyable part of the overall resort experience.

If you haven’t yet experienced how enjoyable a dive boat really can be, go to wakatobi.com, 방문을 예약하고 탑승하세요.