Coral death in the Caribbean

The Antilla wreck off Aruba – coral growth on and around it showed disease
Marine biologist JOHN CHRISTOPHER FINE has been away scuba diving and snorkelling across no fewer than 15 Caribbean islands in recent months. Sounds nice – except that everywhere he checked out, he was shadowed by a depressing blight on the seascape

“What’s causing it?” That’s the question raised when I describe stony coral death to other divers and snorkellers. There is no fixed answer and no quick fix. Coral demise is related directly to too many people and our activities that pollute seas and oceans. 

The fix: some advocate mixing penicillin with goo and smearing it on dying coral to save what has not already been affected by wasting disease. This is a labour-intensive remedial step but it has no long-term value in getting at the cause. 

Dead elkhorn coral in Turks & Caicos
Stop rampant development on pristine Caribbean islands? Where big money is concerned, that will never happen. Keep population growth in check? Never.

Keep insecticides, pesticides, herbicides and fertilisers off golf-courses, grass and agriculture? Then there will be no plants except for those nature designed to live in tropical climates. Nothing wrong with that.

Without a steadfast answer, let’s look at the situation on some of the 15 islands I checked during December 2024 and into January 2025. There are no hard and fast statistics to deal with: coral is dead. It was alive one year ago in the same locations. 

We’ll start with some good news. The Bahamas island of Eleuthera still has vibrant live brain coral growing at shallow depths.

Eleuthera is washed with wind and surf along its long shoreline. Rural development is minimal; while tourism is popular and resorts cater to visitors, and while cruise ships discharge thousands of guests onto Eleuthera’s beaches, the vastness of the island’s marine environment has been able to cope without experiencing significant stony coral death in the southern peninsula, as observed over several years.

Grand Turk, on the other hand, had no appreciable living stony corals. Long dead stands of elkhorn and staghorn coral are overgrown with algae. All brain and star corals were dead in the areas I visited. 

Grand Turk in TCI: Dead brain coral
At the deep ledge drop-off where once pristine coral flourished, where brain coral predominated, observation revealed only dead coral heads. Shallow reaches around Horseshoe Reef also revealed only dead stony coral.

Not one live stony coral head was observed there, nor at a site called Library Reef where the wall descends deep. These reefs were once vibrant with living hard corals.

차례
Awash with sunscreen

The US Virgin Islands reefs off St Thomas and St John, once pristine with abundant hard corals, had fared no better than Grand Turk.

Snorkel-boat operators make a point of indicating that no coral-killing sunscreen is sold on the islands, yet thousands of visitors smear themselves with whatever they have brought with them, and most of it is harmful to coral. 

Perhaps it wouldn’t be if only a few people were snorkelling over the reefs, having just wiped themselves down with sunscreen, but these reefs see thousands of snorkellers and swimmers weekly. 

Use of harmful sunscreens might be one explanation for coral demise, and certainly the volume of harmful chemicals released creates a slick on the water visible to the naked eye every day.

Diving on Champagne Reef off the island of Dominica, a beautiful volcanic island, again revealed dead stony coral as well as bleaching of coral heads. This had not been the case a year ago on the same reef. 

Dead brain coral in Dominica
Bleached coral in Dominica
Whole coral heads were dead; others were in the process of bleaching. Demise was certain. Deep vents in the Earth create gas bubbles that attract divers and snorkellers to these rocky reefs near shore. Coral death was evident everywhere in the offshore area of these popular dive zones.

On the magnificent volcanic island of Martinique, coral death was also apparent. Green turtles devoured seagrasses that appeared healthy, despite the fact that stony corals were bleached white.

Martinique has set aside vast marine areas as preserves, an important step to assure conservation of resources. The same diseases that attack coral from Florida to South America are prevalent offshore.

Shipwreck corals

St Kitts and Nevis are magic isles and constitute an independent nation. Tourism is of great importance here and the offshore reefs are an asset the islanders need to cherish if that tourism is to be sustainable.

Dead-coral observations were prevalent, an indication that these islands are not exempt from the plague of coral death.

St Maarten’s surrounding reefs, which I visited at the same time last year, now show dead and bleached coral too. Madrepores bleached white on rocks that supported live coral.

Dead madrepore in St Maarten
This Dutch-French island is charming and a favourite tourist destination. Gorgonian seafans remain healthy, yet hard coral has been affected to the point at which not a single live coral head was observed.

Snorkelling off Curaçao in the Dutch Caribbean, one of the three protected ABC islands that include the diver’s paradise Bonaire and popular tourist destination Aruba, I saw coral that had been grown and planted dead. Hard corals were dead. 

A beautiful living branch of staghorn coral remained on the outside of a peninsula where it was exposed to ocean washing. This is a good sign, evidence that where the ocean can flush inshore areas effectively, the hard-coral environment is healthy.

Dives on Aruba on two famous shipwrecks revealed more dead stony coral. Coral growth on and around the wreck of the 안틸라 showed disease. Corals among the scattered shipwreck remains of the Pedernalis were dead. Soft corals were abundant and healthy.

Grenada is also a magnificent island, its reefs likewise in difficulty, as are the reefs off Barbados. One of the favourite tourist destinations in the Caribbean, Barbados has suffered from overfishing and coral-reef abuse for a long time. 

Bleached coral on a Barbados shipwreck
A sunken tugboat sported live coral last year, but it was dead and bleached white this year. Sad commentary on an island supported by its natural beauty and marine environment.

Mute testimony

St Lucia fared no better. Coral deaths on offshore shallow reefs offer mute testimony to what once was a thriving marine ecosystem. Only limited observation was made on a popular snorkelling and swimming beach, so no general conclusions can be drawn about the island’s overall coral health.

Antigua is another magnificent island that entices visitors to its sting ray city, an offshore sandbar where feeding of the rays brings them into close contact with tourists. Most tourists just swim, and some wear 마스크 and bring cameras. 

Dead brain coral in Antigua
Tissue-wasting disease in Antigua
Boat operators bring thousands of visitors to the sandbar every week, and each group feeds the sting rays. Tourists lather themselves with sunscreen that washes off as soon as they enter the water, all toxic to corals on offshore reefs.

The reefs around the sandbar revealed dead coral. Algae covered some of it, with dead madrepores bleached white. Not enticing for this important tourist site.

Dead staghorn corals in Antigua
A quick survey of the same areas only a year ago had revealed diminished coral life. Diving and snorkelling tourism contributes substantially to island economy. Without a pristine marine environment, might visitors start to shun holidays in the Caribbean? 

While growing coral in laboratories before out-planting it on reefs offers salutary hope; while good-intentioned researchers try to allay coral-tissue wasting disease by smearing antibiotic laced goo on diseased areas; while bacteriologists continue to try to determine exactly why coral-tissue wasting disease occurs, the combination of likely causes are plain enough to see. 

Too much development, too many waste-streams from land, from dumping, evaporated chemicals that return to the ocean via rain: all of this is responsible for environmental damage. This is just one report added to many observations by scuba divers everywhere: coral reefs are in peril.

또한 Divernet에서는: 산호 붕괴: 우리의 산호초를 살릴 수 있을까?, 미래를 재편하는 산호 농장주들, WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP CORAL REEFS, 기술이 산호를 구하는 10가지 방법

저작권 2025 록 미디어 리미티드. 판권 소유.
