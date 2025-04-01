그리스 기술 다이버, 2차 세계대전 호주 폭격기 발견

A Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Martin Baltimore aircraft, lost following a WW2 maritime reconnaissance mission in late 1943, has been discovered at a depth of 61m off the island of Antikythera by a Greek technical-diving team.

AegeanTec found and dived the aircraft last summer but the discovery has just been officially announced by Australia's 국방부. The divers had suspected the plane to be Australian and of WW2 vintage but waited for History & Heritage – Air Force (HUWC-AF) to positively confirm it as RAAF Baltimore FW282, which they did in December.

The Baltimore was a US-made twin-engined light attack bomber and FW282 belonged to RAAF 454 Squadron, a unit that attacked anti-submarine patrols and merchant shipping off Greece from bases in Egypt, Libya and Palestine.

FW282’s four-man crew were returning from a mission over the Aegean on 3 December when they were intercepted by German fighters and the aircraft sustained severe damage.

A30-model 187 Martin Baltimore Mk I-V aircraft, built for maritime reconnaissance and light bomber roles, were used in the Middle East and Italy by Allied air forces during WW2 (Department of Defence)

The RAAF pilot, Flt-Lt William Horsley, was forced to ditch the plane into the sea. Initially knocked unconscious, he came round to find water filling the cockpit as the bomber started sinking and was able to get clear. He made his way back to the surface and, realising that his crew had gone down with the aircraft, swam to shore.

There he was handed over to the German authorities, and remained a prisoner of war in Germany until the liberation of Europe.

The other three crewmen were declared missing, believed killed. The navigator was British, Flt-Lt Leslie Row of the RAF Voluntary Reserve, and the two wireless operator / gunners were Pilot Officer Colin Walker of the RAAF and New Zealander Warrant Officer John Gartside of the RNZAF.

Pilot, Flt-Lt William Horsley of the RAAF (Department of Defence) Warrant Officer John Gartside of the RNZAF (Department of Defence)

Navigator, RAF Flt-Lt Leslie Row (Department of Defence) RAAF Pilot Officer Colin Walker (Department of Defence)

추모예배

The three air forces have decided not to attempt any recovery at the wreck-site but the RAAF intends to co-ordinate a memorial service for the crew.

​​The wreck-site of RAAF Baltimore FW282 (Department of Defence)

Starboard engine and propeller (Department of Defence)

“This aircraft discovery is significant and offers the chance to provide closure to families,” said RAAF Chief, Air Marshal Stephen Chappell. “The efforts of groups such as AegeanTec are critical for us in accounting for those 3,143 Australian aviators with no known grave from the Second World War and the Korean conflict.

“I am pleased, alongside my colleagues from the RAF and RNZAF, to this week be able to announce the find and for us to acknowledge, collectively, the bravery of this combined crew of aviators from our three nations.”

Chiefs of the British, Australian and New Zealand Air Forces, from left: RAF Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton; RAAF Air Marshal Stephen Chappell and RNZAF Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb (Department of Defence)

RAF Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton described the discovery as highlighting the longstanding relationship between the three air forces.

“It’s an honour to acknowledge the bravery of the multinational crew,” he said. “This was a generation who embodied the importance of service and comradeship… their sense of duty inspires future generations of all of our air forces.”

“I hope this will bring some sense of closure for the families,” added RNZAF Chief of Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Darryn Webb. “The sacrifice of this brave crew has long been remembered, especially by their families, and we can now honour their final resting-place with the respect they deserve.”

