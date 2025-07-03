올리비에 레거, 새로운 예술 작품 선보여 – 대사

Ocean wildlife artist Olivier Leger’s new artwork is inspired by one of our underwater heroes.

Known for his intricately detailed work, Oli’s paintings tell stories of our blue planet – from its wonders to the threats it faces, and the work being done to protect it.

In his latest piece, Ambassador, Oli invites us to dive into one of the UK’s quietly important, often overlooked habitats – seagrass meadows.

These coastal habitats are vital for so much of our marine life – including one of our most-charismatic creatures, the seahorse, which depends on seagrass to shelter, hunt, and breed. For some divers, these gently swaying meadows are a familiar sight, but over 90% of the UK’s seagrass has disappeared.

Around our coast, efforts are underway to conserve what remains. To learn more, Oli joined 프로젝트 씨그래스 and North Wales Wildlife Trust – snorkelling at Porthdinllaen, visiting a nursery, planting seeds, and speaking with scientists, conservationists and community volunteers about what seagrass means to them, and why it matters to us all.

This seahorse carries her seagrass home, full of hidden treasures, including some of its most-iconic and important residents – from spider crabs to cuttlefish, cat sharks to cod.

She is an ambassador. She understands just how much depends on seagrass meadows and how their future is well worth protecting.

Ambassador is available as a 인쇄 from Olivier’s 웹 사이트. Oli will also be at the GO Diving Show in March 2026.

Scan the QR code to explore the details in the painting.