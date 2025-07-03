잡지 구독
£3/월에 광고 제거
로그인

올리비에 레거, 새로운 예술 작품 선보여 – 대사

Google 뉴스에서 팔로우
주간 뉴스레터를 구독하세요
Olivier Leger

Ocean wildlife artist Olivier Leger’s new artwork is inspired by one of our underwater heroes.

Known for his intricately detailed work, Oli’s paintings tell stories of our blue planet – from its wonders to the threats it faces, and the work being done to protect it.

In his latest piece, Ambassador, Oli invites us to dive into one of the UK’s quietly important, often overlooked habitats – seagrass meadows.

These coastal habitats are vital for so much of our marine life – including one of our most-charismatic creatures, the seahorse, which depends on seagrass to shelter, hunt, and breed. For some divers, these gently swaying meadows are a familiar sight, but over 90% of the UK’s seagrass has disappeared.

Around our coast, efforts are underway to conserve what remains. To learn more, Oli joined 프로젝트 씨그래스 and North Wales Wildlife Trust – snorkelling at Porthdinllaen, visiting a nursery, planting seeds, and speaking with scientists, conservationists and community volunteers about what seagrass means to them, and why it matters to us all.

This seahorse carries her seagrass home, full of hidden treasures, including some of its most-iconic and important residents – from spider crabs to cuttlefish, cat sharks to cod.

She is an ambassador. She understands just how much depends on seagrass meadows and how their future is well worth protecting.

Ambassador is available as a 인쇄 from Olivier’s 웹 사이트. Oli will also be at the GO Diving Show in March 2026.

Olivier Leger
Olivier Leger showcases new artwork - Ambassador 2

Scan the QR code to explore the details in the painting.

최근 소식 Scuba Diver Mag의 팟캐스트 에피소드
업데이트된 기어 제휴: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark 안녕하세요! 사이드마운트에 대해 배우고 있는데 탱크를 장착하는 방법에 대한 명확한 예를 찾는 데 어려움을 겪고 있습니다. 훈련에서 다룰 건 알지만, 수업을 듣기 전에 무엇을 사야 할지 알아야 해요. 근처에 좋은 사이드마운트 매장이 없거든요. 사이드마운트 탱크와 데코/스테이지 탱크가 어떻게 장착되는지 보여주시겠어요? 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ ✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 제공 시 15% 할인! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔스쿠버 장비를 구매하려면 여기를 클릭하세요. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/ 웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개. 스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 우리는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 가지고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미에서 무료로 배포되는 잡지로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가 조언, 뉴스, 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해 드립니다. 숙련된 다이버이든 수중 여행을 막 시작한 초보자이든, 저희의 콘텐츠는 여러분에게 정보를 제공하고, 영감을 주며, 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 우리와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계에 뛰어들어 탐험하고 계속 소통해 보세요! 우리와 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요! 사업 관련 문의는 아래 연락처로 해주세요. 📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 다이빙 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 소식, 수중 스토리 등을 받아보려면 지금 구독하세요!

@제이케타렌
#askmark 안녕하세요! 사이드마운트에 대해 배우고 있는데 탱크 장착 방법에 대한 명확한 예시를 찾는 게 너무 어렵네요. 훈련 과정에서 다룰 거라는 건 알지만, 수업 듣기 전에 뭘 사야 할지 알아야겠어요. 근처에 괜찮은 사이드마운트 샵이 없거든요.

사이드마운트 탱크와 데코/스테이지 탱크가 어떻게 장착되는지 보여주시겠어요?

더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/

✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크

🔗 국제 eSIM 15% 할인! 코드: SCUBADIVERMAG 사용하세요
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔모든 연령대의 사용자에게 적합한 맞춤형 솔루션을 제공합니다.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 저희와 계속 소통하세요.

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
트위터(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
틱톡: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

웹사이트: https://divernet.com/
웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/
웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬추천 영상:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hspChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개.

스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 저희는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 쏟고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미 지역에서 무료로 배포되는 매거진으로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가의 조언, 뉴스, 그리고 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해 드립니다.

숙련된 다이버든, 수중 여정을 이제 막 시작하시는 분이든, 저희 콘텐츠는 여러분에게 정보와 영감을 제공하고 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 저희와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계를 탐험하고, 소통하세요! 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요!

사업 관련 문의사항은 아래 연락처로 문의해 주시기 바랍니다.

📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 지금 구독하시면 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 관련 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 소식, 수중 이야기 등 다양한 정보를 받아보실 수 있습니다!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

사이드마운트 실린더를 어떻게 장착하나요?

업데이트된 기어 제휴: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark 시야가 좋지 않거나 밤에도 친구가 저를 볼 수 있도록 트윈 실린더 또는 싱글 실린더에 플래싱 라이트를 어떻게 부착해야 할까요? 일반적으로 이러한 장비에 달린 랜야드는 라이트가 아래로 내려가서 잘 보이지 않게 합니다. 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ ✅ 팔로우해야 할 중요 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 15% 할인! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔이제 모든 스쿠버 장비에 대한 정보를 얻을 수 있습니다. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 저희와 계속 소통하세요. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/ 웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ 한국어: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개. 스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 저희는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 가지고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미에서 무료로 배포되는 매거진으로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가의 조언, 뉴스, 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해드립니다. 노련한 다이버든 수중 여정을 막 시작하든, 저희 콘텐츠는 여러분께 정보를 제공하고 영감을 주며 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 저희와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계에 뛰어들어 탐험하고 연결하세요! 저희와 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요! 비즈니스 문의는 아래 연락처로 연락해 주세요. 📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 지금 구독하시면 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 관련 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 뉴스, 수중 이야기 등을 받아보실 수 있습니다! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark 시야가 좋지 않거나 밤에도 친구가 저를 보고 찾을 수 있도록 2기통이나 1기통에 점멸등을 어떻게 부착해야 할까요? 이런 제품에는 보통 끈이 달려 있어서 불빛이 아래로 쏠려서 잘 보이지 않습니다.
더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/

✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크

🔗 국제 eSIM 15% 할인! 코드: SCUBADIVERMAG 사용하세요
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔모든 연령대의 사용자에게 적합한 맞춤형 솔루션을 제공합니다.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 저희와 계속 소통하세요.

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
트위터(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
틱톡: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

웹사이트: https://divernet.com/
웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/
웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬추천 영상:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hspChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개.

스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 저희는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 쏟고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미 지역에서 무료로 배포되는 매거진으로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가의 조언, 뉴스, 그리고 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해 드립니다.

숙련된 다이버든, 수중 여정을 이제 막 시작하시는 분이든, 저희 콘텐츠는 여러분에게 정보와 영감을 제공하고 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 저희와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계를 탐험하고, 소통하세요! 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요!

사업 관련 문의사항은 아래 연락처로 문의해 주시기 바랍니다.

📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 지금 구독하시면 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 관련 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 소식, 수중 이야기 등 다양한 정보를 받아보실 수 있습니다!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

친구가 나를 볼 수 있도록 스트로브를 내 몸에 부착하려면 어떻게 해야 하나요? #askmark #scubadiving

한국어: 업데이트된 장비 제휴: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Wakatobi Dive Resort 확인: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #스쿠버 #스쿠바다이빙 #스쿠바디버 국제 eSIM 제공 15% 할인 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서 웹사이트: 한국어: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 브랜드 내 광고 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 모든 필수 장비를 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려해 보세요. 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

와카토비 리조트 웹사이트를 방문하세요:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

15% 할인 국제 eSIM 오퍼 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

여기가 역대 최고의 다이빙 센터인가? W\@wakatobidiveresort

확인

계속 연락하세요!

모든 Divernet 뉴스와 기사에 대한 주간 요약을 받아보세요. 스쿠버 마스크
우리는 스팸하지 않습니다! 우리의 읽기 개인 정보 보호 정책 자세한 정보입니다.
확인
통보
손님

0 코멘트
대부분의 투표
최신 오래된
인라인 피드백
모든 댓글보기
최근 댓글
: 범고래가 인간에게 점심을 권하고 마사지를 함께 나눠준다
테리 양: 전대륙 다이버, 기록을 1주일 앞당겨
숀 모란: 실패에 대한 DAN의 대응
로버트 와츠: 전대륙 다이버, 기록을 1주일 앞당겨
숀 모란: 실패에 대한 DAN의 대응
최근 뉴스
올리비에 레거, 새로운 예술 작품 선보여 – 대사 올리비에 레거, 새로운 예술 작품 선보여 – 대사
좋은 방향으로: 아이슬란드, 고래 보호에 앞장서다 좋은 방향으로: 아이슬란드, 고래 보호에 앞장서다
최근 몰타 다이버 사망 사건으로 응급처치소 설치 촉구 최근 몰타 다이버 사망 사건으로 응급처치소 설치 촉구
낚시용 냄비 손상 보호 콘월 난파선 낚시용 냄비 손상 보호 콘월 난파선
DCI 및 이를 피하는 방법: 무료 온라인 책 DCI 및 이를 피하는 방법: 무료 온라인 책
라트비아와 저지섬에 수중 폭탄이 떨어져 있습니다. 라트비아와 저지섬에 수중 폭탄이 떨어져 있습니다.
Rescale 미팅 예약
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드 Tik의 톡
본 사이트에 게재된 출처가 없는 사진의 저작권은 해당 사진작가에게 있습니다.
다이버 매거진에 문의하세요 를 참조하세요
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드 Tik의 톡
저작권 2025 록 미디어 리미티드. 판권 소유.
선물 구독
월 3파운드로 구독하세요