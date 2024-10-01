스쿠버 다이버를 위한 가장 큰 온라인 리소스
Nautilus to distribute Dived Up books

Bournemouth-based Dived Up Publications, which specialises in dive-related books, has formed a partnership with Nautilus Group to distribute its catalogue, and says the move will make its titles more readily available to dive-shops and other retailers.

Nautilus UK represents more than 20 diving-equipment brands, so has an extensive distribution network and knowledge of the diving market. It is now taking responsibility for distribution, sales and marketing of Dived Up books to the dive trade, allowing the publisher to focus on content-creation.

“We are excited to welcome Dived Up Publications to our portfolio,” said 노틸러스 owner Brett Thorpe. “Their high-quality dive books are a perfect complement to our existing range of products. In a world of digital media, it’s refreshing to be able to offer high-quality physical media which will still be with us in 50 years.”

다이빙’s catalogue includes guides to dive-locations, underwater photography and videography and diving equipment as well as biographies, maritime history, marine-life ID resources and a range of logbooks. Editor-in-chief Alex Gibson says that it also champions niche titles from other independent publishers.

최근 릴리스에는 다음이 포함됩니다. Coral Triangle Cameos: Biodiversity And The Small Majority by Alan Powderham; Treasures, Shipwrecks And The Dawn of Red Sea Diving by Howard Rosenstein; Scuba Diving Operational Risk Management by Claudio Gino Ferreri; and the second edition of Richard Salter’s Diving Gozo & Comino

