시대의 종말 – Anne Hasson, Aggressor Adventures 은퇴 발표

앤 하슨

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from 사진 pro and crew member aboard the original 케이맨 어그레서 scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure 여행 기업.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and 여행 가족과 친구와 함께.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the 여행 industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife 사진 safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife 사진 safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

앤 해슨, 은퇴 축하

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the 다이빙 여행 industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of 여행 and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

부사장으로서 침략자 모험하슨은 예약, 마케팅, 광고 부서를 관리하면서 41년 역사의 회사 브랜드와 기업 정체성의 무결성과 이미지를 유지했습니다. 

