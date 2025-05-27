잡지 구독
£3/월에 광고 제거
로그인

다이빙 거부

Google 뉴스에서 팔로우
주간 뉴스레터를 구독하세요
다이빙 거부


Diving Denied: NDIS Cuts Threaten Life-Changing Scuba Therapy

By Lyndi K Leggett

Scuba Therapy isn’t just another activity —it’s a lifeline for many people living with disability. For years, our tailored scuba therapy programs have offered more than just underwater adventure.They’ve brought mobility to paralysed limbs, confidence to anxious hearts, and purpose top people who’ve lost it all. But now, these transformative experiences are under threat.

Recent changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding criteria have led to the removal or denial of support for scuba therapy services. This has left many of our clients devastated, stripped not just of a recreational outlet, but of a proven physical and mental health intervention.

Scuba as Therapy: More Than a Hobby

Scuba therapy may sound unconventional, but it’s grounded in science. The weightlessness of water allows people with limited mobility to move freely, often for the first time since their injury. The pressure of the water helps regulate breathing and reduce anxiety. The mental clarity that comes from diving—combined with the joy of accomplishment—is powerful.

Our program has helped clients with spinal cord injuries, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, autism, and more. For some, it’s the only physical activity they can enjoy without pain. For others, it’s been the first time they’ve felt “normal” in years.

Here’s a letter from one of our clients explaining how he benefits from exercising underwater for an hour a week :

MICR0036
Diving Denied 4

To Whom IT May Concern,

Although I am able to walk with the help of a cane, I am a paraplegic through injury I sustained whilst serving in the Australian Army. The below letter sets out the benefits I have gained from the tailored exercise routine, I receive at The Scuba Gym. They include physical, social, personal & mental health benefits. The real magic of scuba gym is that the underwater benefit transfers onto land and puts a person’s mind in a better space.

• My lung function has improved dramatically.

• Rib pain is decreased when diving below 3 meters.

• Muscle cramps, spasms resulting in grade 1 to 2 tears are reduced for 3 days after diving to 5m or deeper for 30 minutes or longer.

• I have less self-harm thoughts, and my mood is much better when dealing with others.

• I walk backwards with difficulty but impossible before scuba therapy.

• reduced number of carer hours from 24 hours per day to 8 hours per day this has gone back to 24 hours due to the three months of no access to scuba therapy.

• Improved circulation in extremities and total healing of sores• Gone from permanent catheterisation to intermittent catheterisation when diving more than once a week.

• My sleep improved which results in better self-care and less sickness

• Pain relief at 5m depth. This is the only relief I get from my chronic pain condition which was caused by service in the Australian Army.

• I have more energy

• Increased range of movement from under water exercises.

Other than the above benefits scuba therapy allows me to participate without the fear of drowning from a muscle spasm or getting hurt from a fall which happens regularly when on land.

I get more benefits from one scuba therapy session than three physiotherapy sessions.

It is difficult to express the relief from my chronic pain.

I live with the trapped feeling of the pain never ending, it affects my every movement, my every

thought. It interferes with dressing, toileting, and everything you can think of. It has taken my

dignity in many ways and removed any chance of a normal life.

Scuba Gym is the first ray of hope in 25 years.

사진 : Andrew in Action

앤드류
Diving Denied 5

NDIS Cuts: A Deep Blow

Despite these clear benefits, NDIS has now deemed scuba therapy “non-essential” in many funding plans. This move has not only cut off access for new participants, but in some cases removed existing support from clients mid-way through programs—leaving them adrift, both literally and emotionally.

The rationale? A lack of recognition of scuba therapy as a “reasonable and necessary” support under NDIS guidelines. But for those of us who’ve witnessed the healing power of scuba therapy firsthand, this decision feels not just short-sighted—it’s cruel.

These cuts don’t just silence progress; they reverse it. Clients are reporting setbacks in mobility, increases in depression and anxiety, and a resurgence of isolation—the very issues scuba therapy helped to alleviate. Add to that the physical pain some of our clients are in 24/7 without their scuba therapy all the pain comes back and their sleep disrupted and their healing stops.

우리는 당신의 도움이 필요합니다

We are calling on the diving community, the disability sector, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to take notice. If you’ve been impacted by these cuts, or if you believe in the power of scuba as a tool for healing and empowerment, we urge you to help us.

도움을 줄 수있는 방법은 다음과 같습니다.


GO Fund Me QR

스크린 샷 2025 05 20 174510
Diving Denied 6

• Support our program through donations or sponsorships to keep it alive for those

who need it most.

• Share this story with your networks to help raise awareness.

• Contact us directly if you have ideas, resources, or a willingness to help us fight this injustice.

마지막 말

Scuba therapy changes lives. We’ve seen it happen hundreds of times. The water doesn’t discriminate—it embraces everyone equally. And with the right support, so can we.

Let’s not let bureaucracy drown what has become a lifeline for so many.

Contact us at Lyndi@thescubagym.com.au or call 042 038 0055 to make a difference.

최근 소식 Scuba Diver Mag의 팟캐스트 에피소드
업데이트된 기어 제휴: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark 안녕하세요! 사이드마운트에 대해 배우고 있는데 탱크를 장착하는 방법에 대한 명확한 예를 찾는 데 어려움을 겪고 있습니다. 훈련에서 다룰 건 알지만, 수업을 듣기 전에 무엇을 사야 할지 알아야 해요. 근처에 좋은 사이드마운트 매장이 없거든요. 사이드마운트 탱크와 데코/스테이지 탱크가 어떻게 장착되는지 보여주시겠어요? 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ ✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 제공 시 15% 할인! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔스쿠버 장비를 구매하려면 여기를 클릭하세요. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/ 웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 =================================== ✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개. 스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 우리는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 가지고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미에서 무료로 배포되는 잡지로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가 조언, 뉴스, 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해 드립니다. 숙련된 다이버이든 수중 여행을 막 시작한 초보자이든, 저희의 콘텐츠는 여러분에게 정보를 제공하고, 영감을 주며, 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 우리와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계에 뛰어들어 탐험하고 계속 소통해 보세요! 우리와 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요! 사업 관련 문의는 아래 연락처로 해주세요. 📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 다이빙 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 소식, 수중 스토리 등을 받아보려면 지금 구독하세요!

@제이케타렌
#askmark 안녕하세요! 사이드마운트에 대해 배우고 있는데 탱크 장착 방법에 대한 명확한 예시를 찾는 게 너무 어렵네요. 훈련 과정에서 다룰 거라는 건 알지만, 수업 듣기 전에 뭘 사야 할지 알아야겠어요. 근처에 괜찮은 사이드마운트 샵이 없거든요.

사이드마운트 탱크와 데코/스테이지 탱크가 어떻게 장착되는지 보여주시겠어요?

더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/

✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크

🔗 국제 eSIM 15% 할인! 코드: SCUBADIVERMAG 사용하세요
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔모든 연령대의 사용자에게 적합한 맞춤형 솔루션을 제공합니다.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 저희와 계속 소통하세요.

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
트위터(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
틱톡: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

웹사이트: https://divernet.com/
웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/
웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬추천 영상:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hspChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개.

스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 저희는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 쏟고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미 지역에서 무료로 배포되는 매거진으로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가의 조언, 뉴스, 그리고 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해 드립니다.

숙련된 다이버든, 수중 여정을 이제 막 시작하시는 분이든, 저희 콘텐츠는 여러분에게 정보와 영감을 제공하고 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 저희와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계를 탐험하고, 소통하세요! 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요!

사업 관련 문의사항은 아래 연락처로 문의해 주시기 바랍니다.

📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 지금 구독하시면 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 관련 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 소식, 수중 이야기 등 다양한 정보를 받아보실 수 있습니다!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

사이드마운트 실린더를 어떻게 장착하나요?

업데이트된 기어 제휴: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark 시야가 좋지 않거나 밤에도 친구가 저를 볼 수 있도록 트윈 실린더 또는 싱글 실린더에 플래싱 라이트를 어떻게 부착해야 할까요? 일반적으로 이러한 장비에 달린 랜야드는 라이트가 아래로 내려가서 잘 보이지 않게 합니다. 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ ✅ 팔로우해야 할 중요 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 15% 할인! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔이제 모든 스쿠버 장비에 대한 정보를 얻을 수 있습니다. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 저희와 계속 소통하세요. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/ 웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ 한국어: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================== ✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개. 스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 저희는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 가지고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미에서 무료로 배포되는 매거진으로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가의 조언, 뉴스, 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해드립니다. 노련한 다이버든 수중 여정을 막 시작하든, 저희 콘텐츠는 여러분께 정보를 제공하고 영감을 주며 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 저희와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계에 뛰어들어 탐험하고 연결하세요! 저희와 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요! 비즈니스 문의는 아래 연락처로 연락해 주세요. 📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 지금 구독하시면 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 관련 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 뉴스, 수중 이야기 등을 받아보실 수 있습니다! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark 시야가 좋지 않거나 밤에도 친구가 저를 보고 찾을 수 있도록 2기통이나 1기통에 점멸등을 어떻게 부착해야 할까요? 이런 제품에는 보통 끈이 달려 있어서 불빛이 아래로 쏠려서 잘 보이지 않습니다.
더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/

✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크

🔗 국제 eSIM 15% 할인! 코드: SCUBADIVERMAG 사용하세요
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔모든 연령대의 사용자에게 적합한 맞춤형 솔루션을 제공합니다.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 저희와 계속 소통하세요.

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
트위터(X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
틱톡: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

웹사이트: https://divernet.com/
웹사이트: https://godivingshow.com/
웹사이트: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬추천 영상:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hspChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ 스쿠버 다이버 매거진 소개.

스쿠버 다이버 매거진에 오신 것을 환영합니다! 저희는 수중 세계와 관련된 모든 것에 열정을 쏟고 있습니다. 유럽, 호주/뉴질랜드, 북미 지역에서 무료로 배포되는 매거진으로서, 멋진 다이빙 여행지와 솔직한 장비 리뷰부터 전문가의 조언, 뉴스, 그리고 감동적인 수중 이야기까지 스쿠버 다이빙의 최신 소식을 전해 드립니다.

숙련된 다이버든, 수중 여정을 이제 막 시작하시는 분이든, 저희 콘텐츠는 여러분에게 정보와 영감을 제공하고 다음 다이빙을 준비할 수 있도록 설계되었습니다. 저희와 함께 스쿠버 다이빙의 세계를 탐험하고, 소통하세요! 함께 모험을 놓치지 마세요!

사업 관련 문의사항은 아래 연락처로 문의해 주시기 바랍니다.

📩 이메일: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 스쿠버 다이빙을 좋아하시나요? 지금 구독하시면 다이빙 여행 팁, 장비 리뷰, 스쿠버 관련 조언, 멋진 다이빙, 다이빙 소식, 수중 이야기 등 다양한 정보를 받아보실 수 있습니다!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

친구가 나를 볼 수 있도록 스트로브를 내 몸에 부착하려면 어떻게 해야 하나요? #askmark #scubadiving

한국어: 업데이트된 장비 제휴: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Wakatobi Dive Resort 확인: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #스쿠버 #스쿠바다이빙 #스쿠바디버 국제 eSIM 제공 15% 할인 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서 웹사이트: 한국어: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 브랜드 내 광고 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 모든 필수 장비를 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려해 보세요. 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

와카토비 리조트 웹사이트를 방문하세요:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

15% 할인 국제 eSIM 오퍼 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

여기가 역대 최고의 다이빙 센터인가? W\@wakatobidiveresort

확인

계속 연락하세요!

모든 Divernet 뉴스와 기사에 대한 주간 요약을 받아보세요. 스쿠버 마스크
우리는 스팸하지 않습니다! 우리의 읽기 개인 정보 보호 정책 자세한 정보입니다.
확인
통보
손님

0 코멘트
대부분의 투표
최신 오래된
인라인 피드백
모든 댓글보기
최근 댓글
: 다이버 발견: 플로리다에서 발견된 메그 이빨, 영국에서 발견된 폭탄
스티브: 폴 투머, 다이브 RAID 인터내셔널 떠나다
브라이언: 라자 암팟에 가는 방법
올리버 반데왈: 다이버들이 상징적인 바사호 난파선의 잃어버린 연결 고리를 발견했습니다.
리츠: 고프로를 쫓아가다 다이버 사망
최근 뉴스
다이빙 거부 다이빙 거부
다이버의 아량한 기부로 난파선에서 발견된 금시계가 영국으로 돌아왔습니다. 다이버의 아량한 기부로 난파선에서 발견된 금시계가 영국으로 돌아왔습니다.
폴란드 프리다이버, 아테네에서 큰 활약 폴란드 프리다이버, 아테네에서 큰 활약
그린핀 센터, 아카바 암초 위협 절반으로 줄여 그린핀 센터, 아카바 암초 위협 절반으로 줄여
파이프라인: Left To Die 팟캐스트, 스쿠버 스캔들 파헤쳐 파이프라인: Left To Die 팟캐스트, 스쿠버 스캔들 파헤쳐
호수 다이버들이 144년 된 난파선을 탐험하다 호수 다이버들이 144년 된 난파선을 탐험하다
Rescale 미팅 예약
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드 Tik의 톡
본 사이트에 게재된 출처가 없는 사진의 저작권은 해당 사진작가에게 있습니다.
다이버 매거진에 문의하세요 를 참조하세요
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드 Tik의 톡
저작권 2025 록 미디어 리미티드. 판권 소유.
선물 구독
월 3파운드로 구독하세요