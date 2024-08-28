스쿠버 다이버를 위한 가장 큰 온라인 리소스
PADI는 AWARE 주간을 위해 총력을 다할 것을 촉구합니다

PADI Members are being encouraged to apply the pressure in AWARE Week (PADI)
With PADI and its conservation charity the PADI AWARE Foundation hoping that their Dive Against Debris programme will be included in next year’s inter-governmental Global Plastics Treaty, the upcoming annual PADI AWARE Week has taken on special significance, they say.

The annual week PADI dedicates to removing litter from the ocean takes place on 14-22 September, and the 훈련 agency wants its members to organise events that could help to influence the treaty. 

“PADI and the AWARE Foundation are the only organisations representing the global recreational dive community in the ongoing official negotiations leading up to the anticipated agreement of the Global Plastics Treaty in 2025,” says PADI AWARE director Danna Moore.

“With the Global Plastics Treaty currently in development and the fifth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on the horizon for November, this year’s AWARE Week events provide an important opportunity to call for a strong treaty.”

The hope is that if Dive Against Debris, said to be the world’s largest citizen-science underwater marine-litter database, is adopted in the treaty it would become an approved methodology for governments to harness. 

4 ways to help

PADI wants to reduce the production of unnecessary single-use plastics products, and slash the rate at which all plastics waste enters the ocean. It regards official recognition of what it says is the diving community’s critical role as a “unique and crucial opportunity for a worldwide co-ordinated initiative to significantly address the ongoing plastic-pollution crisis”.

Members can contribute in four ways in and around AWARE Week, says PADI. Options are to run the Dive Against Debris speciality course, survey dives or clean-up events, and/or encourage their diver communities to 청원서에 서명하다 calling for a strong Global Plastics Treaty, aiming to secure at least 10,000 new signatures.

“모든 PADI 보조 강사나 그 이상의 강사들은 이제 자동으로 Dive Against Debris 스페셜티 코스를 가르칠 수 있는 자격을 얻게 되었습니다. 즉, 더 많은 PADI 프로들이 이제 더 많은 슈퍼히어로들에게 바다를 구하는 방법을 가르칠 수 있는 힘을 갖게 되었음을 의미합니다.”라고 Moore는 말합니다.

“우리는 또한 PADI 멤버들이 AWARE 주간과 그 이후에도 추진력을 유지하고 계속해서 Dive Against Debris 데이터를 제출할 것을 권장합니다.”

Hosting a Dive Against Debris event or other conservation activity can involve inviting a community to take part in a beach or ocean clean-up while at the same time offering workshops to teach the PADI 웨어 course, highlighting primary issues affecting the local marine ecosystem and offering ways in which attendees can continue to help save the ocean.

Find out more getting involved in PADI AWARE 주간.

또한 Divernet에서는: PADI가 4년에 기분 좋게 지내야 하는 2024가지 이유, PADI는 AWARE 에코 투어리스트 스페셜티를 소개합니다, 다이버들은 '이제 플라스틱의 대세를 바꿀 수 있습니다', PADI AWARE는 미션 허브 보조금으로 $500를 배포합니다

