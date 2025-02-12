가민, 시계형 Descent G2 공개

잡지 구독
가민(Garmin)이 최신 다이브 컴퓨터인 Descent G2를 출시했습니다.
가민 has introduced a new all-in-one watch-style dive-컴퓨터, the £590 Descent G2, as a slightly more expensive alternative to its £500 Descent GI Solar, with adaptability for diver development its selling proposition.

"초보 다이버든 노련한 다이버든 Descent G2는 기술 다이빙을 포함한 모든 다이버와 함께 성장하도록 설계되었습니다." 글로벌 소비자 판매 부사장인 댄 바텔의 말입니다. 

"그리고 다이빙 준비, 24시간 심박수, 고급 수면 모니터링 등과 같은 물 위 생활에 인기 있는 기능이 있어 이 시계가 다음 다이빙 전, 다이빙 중, 다이빙 후에 할 수 있는 일에는 한계가 없습니다." 

The 100m depth-rated 컴퓨터 has a robust sapphire lens and leakproof buttons, says 가민, with a bright 30mm AMOLED display for easy reading. The G2 promises up to 10 days of battery life between charges in Smartwatch mode.

제조사에 따르면, 시계의 케이스, 베젤, 버튼을 만드는 데 사용된 플라스틱은 모두 바다로 버려졌을 재료를 재활용했다고 합니다. 

Paloma 컬러 모델의 다이빙 준비 모드
Paloma / Shell Pink 모델의 다이빙 준비 모드

To help personalise the 컴퓨터 to the individual user, the Dive Readiness feature offers insights into how lifestyle factors such as sleep, stress, recent exercise and jet lag have affected the body’s preparedness to dive. A higher score indicates that you’re good to go, while a lower score might prompt the use of a more conservative setting or opting for a less-challenging dive.

레크리에이션 스쿠버 다이버에게는 단일 및 다중 가스(나이트록스와 트리믹스 포함), CCR(폐쇄 회로 재호흡기) 및 게이지 모드가 제공되며, 이를 통해 선택할 수 있습니다.

3축 나침반이 내장되어 있고, 큰 숫자 모드가 있어 간소화된 화면과 큰 텍스트를 선택하여 모든 조건에서 무감압 한계(NDL), 시간, 수심 등의 중요한 데이터를 읽을 수 있습니다.

표준 다이빙 디스플레이
쉽게 읽을 수 있는 기본 정보
다이빙 모드 선택
다이빙 모드 선택

Freedive features include a Dynamic Apnea mode with which to track pool dives while 훈련. The need to look at the watch during a dive is reduced because audible and haptic alerts keep the diver informed about custom depth, interval, direction, target depth and neutral buoyancy.

프리다이버는 바리오미터 기능을 사용하여 하강 또는 상승 속도에 따라 청각적, 촉각적 경고를 받을 수 있으며, 속도 차트를 통해 사용자는 속도를 기록하고 하강 및 상승 속도와 다이빙 내내 체공 시간을 검토할 수 있습니다.

Back on dry land, the dive-log enables divers to review their data, track gear, take notes and share details via the 가민 Dive app. Surface GPS can also help in tracking entry and exit points and viewing them on a map.

비행 금지 시간
구간 정보
동적 무호흡 시나리오
동적 무호흡 시나리오

For surface use, the Descent G2 incorporates 가민’s suite of health and wellness, 훈련 and connected features. This includes constant heart-rate and variability checks; steps, calories, floors climbed; sleep stages; track stress, hydration and respiration; and lung efficiency (pulse oximeter).

Features extend to 훈련 insights and plans using preloaded sports apps such as for cycling, open-water swimming, strength 훈련 and more; track intensity minutes, maximal oxygen consumption, heat and altitude acclimation and recovery time. 

When paired with a compatible Apple or Android smartphone the 컴퓨터 can receive emails, texts and alerts, and provide health and fitness stats using the 가민 Connect app. Other features include incident detection, assistance, LiveTrack and Garmin Pay.

Garmin’s existing Descent dive-컴퓨터 range consists of the watch-style G1 Solar and MK3 (from £1,000), and the large-format X50i (from £1,300), 지난 11월에 소개됨 공중 통합, 소나 기반 다이빙 메시지 전송 및 직사각형 디스플레이를 갖추고 있습니다.

G2는 블랙, 팔로마/셸 핑크 색상으로 출시되며, QuickFit 밴드와 호환되므로 다이버가 쉽게 교체할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용 찾기 Garmin 사이트에서.   

