잡지 구독
£3/월에 광고 제거
로그인

Aqualung, HEAD 우호적 인수 협상 확정

Google 뉴스에서 팔로우
주간 뉴스레터를 구독하세요
(아쿠아룽)
(아쿠아룽)

Diving-equipment manufacturer Aqualung has confirmed that it is in “exclusive discussions” with the US-Austrian HEAD Group concerning its potential acquisition of 100% of Aqualung Group, 계시 된 on 다이버 넷 2 4 월.

The deal remains subject to regulatory approvals and due legal process, but Victor Vadaneaux, a member of Aqualung Group’s supervisory board and an advisor to the company since last year, has been appointed CEO “to ensure a smooth transition and integration”. 

New Aqualung CEO Victor Vadaneaux
New Aqualung CEO Victor Vadaneaux

The France-based Aqualung Group’s brands include Aqualung, Apeks and Aquasphere, and it says that the move would “significantly strengthen HEAD’s presence in the water sports segment”. 

Originally known for winter and racquet sports, HEAD’s own portfolio has included Italian dive-gear manufacturer Mares since 1971, as well as Belgian-based rEvo rebreathers, online booking platform liveaboard.com and Australian swimwear brand Zoggs, acquired in 2020. 

HEAD also took over SSI in 2014, and Aqualung says that the diver training agency has more than doubled its revenues since that time. 

Aqualung Group says that its products are distributed in more than 90 countries, and that the acquisition would create “a world-class leader in the global water sports market, uniting two iconic players driven by safety, technical excellence, innovation, comfort and design, performance, and passion for sport and aquatic exploration.” 

HEAD intends to maintain and develop the Aqualung Group, to reinforce its strategic and growing Military & Professional division and to build on its production capabilities, according to Aqualung.

“The combined expertise of the two companies would generate strong synergies, accelerate market leadership and open new opportunities to broaden access to water sports worldwide,” it says.

Aqualung Group has been owned by asset-management company Barings since 2023 and in recent times has been divesting itself of brands, facilities and staff in an attempt to solve its long-running financial problems.

또한 Divernet에서는: HEAD, Aqualung 인수 준비 완료Barings, Aqualung Group 인수 예정미국 다이버에게 Aqualung 개조의 최신 단계 판매

최근 소식 Scuba Diver Mag의 팟캐스트 에피소드
스쿠버 다이빙에서 트윈셋 밸브가 작동하는 방식 | 셧다운 훈련과 아이솔레이터 팁 설명 #scubadiving #askmark #twinset 트윈셋 밸브를 사용하는 방법이나 올바른 밸브 셧다운 훈련을 수행하는 방법이 궁금하세요? 당신은 혼자가 아닙니다. AskMark 에피소드에서 Mark는 트윈 실린더에서 밸브가 작동하는 방식을 설명합니다. 여기에는 밸브를 안전하게 열고 닫는 방법, 분리 밸브의 기능, 밸브 드릴(셧다운 드릴 또는 V-드릴이라고도 함)이 기술 및 레크리에이션 다이빙 중 누출을 진단하는 데 중요한 이유가 포함됩니다. 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ 마크는 또한 좌우 포스트에 닿기 위한 근육 기억, 아이솔레이터를 먼저 사용하는 것과 아이솔레이터를 마지막으로 사용하는 것의 논리, 그리고 과도한 조임이나 안전하지 못한 밸브 위치를 방지하는 방법에 대한 팁을 공유합니다. 이 가이드는 트윈셋으로 전환하는 다이버, 매니폴드 설정에 관심이 있는 사이드마운트 다이버 또는 가스 관리 기술을 향상시키고자 하는 모든 사람에게 적합합니다. 강사가 밸브 훈련을 어떻게 가르쳤는지 댓글로 알려주시고, 향후 영상에 소개될 수 있도록 #AskMark를 사용하여 질문을 남기는 것을 잊지 마세요. @mostafametwally1 ✅ 꼭 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 혜택 15% 할인! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 당사 웹사이트 - 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 - 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 - 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고 당사는 모든 필수 장비를 제공하기 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원해 보세요. 🔔모든 연령대의 사용자에게 적합한 맞춤형 솔루션을 제공합니다. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook(DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram(DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X)(DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter(X)(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ 한국어: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= 면책 조항: 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 훈련을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 이 영상의 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며, 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육을 대체할 수 없습니다.

트윈 실린더의 밸브는 어떻게 작동하나요? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark 안녕 마크. 트윈 실린더의 밸브와 매니폴드를 처리하는 방법에 대한 비디오를 만들어 줄 수 있어. 밸브를 어느 방향으로 열어야 하는지 기억하기 어렵고, 특히 비상 상황에서는 틀리기 쉽거든. 고맙다
#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

15% 할인 국제 eSIM 오퍼 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

스쿠버 다이빙에서 트윈셋 밸브가 작동하는 방식 | 셧다운 드릴 및 아이솔레이터 팁 설명

스쿠버 탱크의 공기는 얼마나 오래 지속되나요? 알아야 할 중요한 안전 팁 #스쿠버다이빙 #askmark #스쿠버탱크 스쿠버 탱크에 있는 공기가 나빠지기 전까지 얼마나 오래 보관할 수 있는지 궁금한 적이 있나요? 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ 이는 다이버들이 가장 많이 묻는 질문 중 하나이며, 특히 정기적으로 다이빙을 하지 않는 경우 더욱 그렇습니다. 이 영상에서는 스쿠버 실린더를 비우거나 교체하기 전까지 얼마나 오랫동안 실린더 내부에 공기를 머금고 있을 수 있는지에 대한 답을 알려드립니다. 또한 시간이 지남에 따라 공기 질이 저하될 수 있는 이유, 습기와 오염 물질이 어떤 역할을 하는지, 그리고 적절한 보관(실린더를 똑바로 세워 보관하는 것 등)이 중요한 이유도 설명하겠습니다. 또한 나이트록스 재충전에 대해서도 이야기하고, 다이빙 숍에서 혼합 가스를 보충하기 전에 공기를 빼는 방법에 대해서도 이야기합니다. 수력 테스트 후 연료 탱크를 가득 채우고 있든, 다음 여행을 준비하고 있든, 이 영상은 안전을 유지하고 공기 충전을 최대한 활용하는 방법에 대한 현실적인 조언을 제공합니다. 댓글에 #AskMark를 붙여 다이빙에 대한 질문을 남기면 향후 영상에 소개될 기회가 주어집니다. ✅ 꼭 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 혜택으로 15% 할인받으세요! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 여기서 스쿠버 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔗 팬이 되어보세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고 당사는 모든 필수 장비를 제공하기 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원해 보세요. 🔔모든 연령대의 사용자에게 적합한 맞춤형 솔루션을 제공합니다. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook(DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram(DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X)(DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter(X)(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ================================= 면책 조항: 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 훈련이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보 등 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며, 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

@팀펠49
#AskMark 훌륭한 영상이네요. 내용도 좋아요. 최근 실린더를 유압 테스트했는데 공기로 채워져 있었어요. 사용하기 전에 얼마나 오랫동안 실린더에 공기를 보관할 수 있나요? 또한 다이빙 숍에서 공기를 빼내고 나이트록스를 채울 수 있나요?
#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

스쿠버 탱크의 공기는 얼마나 오래 지속되나요? 알아야 할 중요한 안전 팁

2025년 놓치지 말아야 할 최고의 다이빙 쇼 | 글로벌 스쿠버 이벤트 캘린더 #스쿠버다이빙 #다이브쇼 #스쿠버여행 2025년에 참석할 최고의 다이빙 쇼를 찾고 계신가요? 글로벌 가이드 전체를 소개합니다. 마크는 이 영상을 통해 DEMA, GO Diving, ADEX, Scuba Show, MIDE 등 전 세계의 주요 스쿠버 다이빙 엑스포와 이벤트를 월별로 분석해 보여줍니다. 더 많은 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트를 보려면 당사 웹사이트를 방문하세요: https://divernet.com/ 장비 제조업체를 만나거나, 최신 스쿠버 기술을 테스트하거나, 다이빙 여행을 예약하거나, 다이빙 전문가 및 수중 사진작가와 네트워크를 구축할 계획이라면 이 영상은 각 이벤트에서 제공하는 내용을 강조합니다. Boot Düsseldorf와 EUDI와 같은 대규모 국제 전시회부터 영국, 호주, 동남아시아 지역 전시회까지, 여러분이 꼭 가봐야 할 다이빙 쇼 일정입니다. 전체 목록과 공식 웹사이트 링크는 설명을 확인하세요. 올해 어떤 다이빙 쇼에 갈 것인지, 그리고 무엇을 보고 싶은지 댓글로 알려주세요. ✅ 따라야 할 중요한 제휴 링크 🔗 국제 eSIM 혜택 15% 할인! 코드 사용: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 스쿠버 장비는 여기에서 구매하세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 링크가 포함된 전체 다이빙 쇼 목록: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18월 26-1일: Boot Düsseldorf(국제 보트 쇼) 2월 21-23일: Duikvaker 21월 23-1일: European Dive Show(EUDI) 2월 15-16일: Diving Resort Travel(DRT) Show, Malaysia 28월 30-4일: GO Diving Show(영국 다이빙 쇼) 6월 22-25일: ADEX Ocean Festival/OZTek Australia 31월 1-13일: Mediterranean Diving Show 15월 6-7일: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) 17월 19-11일: 태국 다이브 엑스포 (TDEX) 14월 XNUMX일 ~ XNUMX월 XNUMX일: 스쿠버 쇼 XNUMX월 XNUMX-XNUMX일: 말레이시아 국제 다이브 엑스포 (MIDE) XNUMX월 XNUMX-XNUMX일: GO Diving ANZ 쇼 XNUMX월 XNUMX-XNUMX일: 다이빙 토크 XNUMX월 XNUMX-XNUMX일: DEMA 쇼 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 저희 웹사이트 - 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 - 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 - 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 저희 브랜드 내 광고의 경우 저희는 모든 필수 장비를 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원해 보세요. 타임스탬프 00:00 소개 01:35 Scuba.com 광고 02:35 Duikvaker 03:15 EUDI 04:23 DRT 05:04 GO 다이빙 쇼 영국 06:24 ADEX OZTek 07:06 지중해 07:34 ADEX 08:21 TDEX 08:51 스쿠버 쇼 09:36 MIDE 10:06 GO 다이빙 ANZ 11:09 다이빙 토크 11:58 DEMA 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook(DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram(DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ 스레드: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter(X)(DiverNet): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter(X)(Scuba Diver Magazine): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 웹사이트: https://divernet.com/ 📩 비즈니스 문의: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬추천 영상: ▶️ 한국어: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ================================ 면책 조항: 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 훈련을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 이 영상의 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며, 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육을 대체할 수 없습니다.

링크가 포함된 다이브 쇼 전체 목록:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18월 26-XNUMX일: Boot Düsseldorf(국제 보트 쇼)
1월 2-XNUMX일: Duikvaker
21월 23-XNUMX일: 유럽 다이브 쇼(EUDI)
21월 23-XNUMX일: 다이빙 리조트 여행(DRT) 쇼, 말레이시아
1월 2-XNUMX일: GO 다이빙 쇼(영국 다이브 쇼)
15월 16-XNUMX일: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28월 30-XNUMX일: 지중해 다이빙 쇼
4월 6-XNUMX일: 아시아 다이브 엑스포(ADEX)
22월 25-XNUMX일: 태국 다이빙 엑스포(TDEX)
31월 1일 – XNUMX월 XNUMX일: 스쿠버 쇼
13월 15-XNUMX일: 말레이시아 국제 다이빙 엑스포(MIDE)
6월 7-XNUMX일: GO Diving ANZ 쇼
17월 19-XNUMX일: 다이빙 토크
11월 14-XNUMX일: DEMA 쇼

#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.
00 : 00 소개
01:35 Scuba.com 광고
02:35 듀크바커
03:15 유럽연합
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO 다이빙 쇼 UK
06:24 ADEX 오즈텍
07:06 지중해
07:34 에이덱스
08:21 TDEX
08:51 스쿠버 쇼
09:36 미드
10:06 GO 다이빙 ANZ
11:09 다이빙 토크
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

2025년 놓치지 말아야 할 최고의 다이빙 쇼 | 글로벌 스쿠버 이벤트 캘린더

확인

계속 연락하세요!

모든 Divernet 뉴스와 기사에 대한 주간 요약을 받아보세요. 스쿠버 마스크
우리는 스팸하지 않습니다! 우리의 읽기 개인 정보 보호 정책 자세한 정보입니다.
확인
통보
손님

0 코멘트
대부분의 투표
최신 오래된
인라인 피드백
모든 댓글보기
최근 댓글
그레그 S: Shearwater Peregrine TX 소개: 최고의 공기 통합형 다이브 컴퓨터
제임스 아담스: 얕은 잔해를 인양하려는 보물 사냥꾼의 시도는 뒤집혔다
데이브 다이버: 마르사 나카리(Marsa Nakari)에서 왕족이 된 기분을 느껴보세요
트리샤: Hal Watts: Mr Scuba의 죽음
루시아: 잠수부 4명 파이프에 빨려 사망
최근 뉴스
소프트 매직 디센딩, 다이버 심사위원들의 호평을 받으며 소프트 매직 디센딩, 다이버 심사위원들의 호평을 받으며
아이스 다이빙, 풀업: 프리다이버들이 기록부를 노린다 아이스 다이빙, 풀업: 프리다이버들이 기록부를 노린다
'바보들의 골드 러시': 심해 채굴은 시대에 뒤떨어졌다고 전문가들이 경고 '바보들의 골드 러시': 심해 채굴은 시대에 뒤떨어졌다고 전문가들이 경고
슈피리어호에서 '가장 안전한' 선박의 비극적인 난파선 발견 슈피리어호에서 '가장 안전한' 선박의 비극적인 난파선 발견
그리스 기술 다이버, 2차 세계대전 호주 폭격기 발견 그리스 기술 다이버, 2차 세계대전 호주 폭격기 발견
마르사 나카리(Marsa Nakari)에서 왕족이 된 기분을 느껴보세요 마르사 나카리(Marsa Nakari)에서 왕족이 된 기분을 느껴보세요
Rescale 미팅 예약
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드 Tik의 톡
본 사이트에 게재된 출처가 없는 사진의 저작권은 해당 사진작가에게 있습니다.
다이버 매거진에 문의하세요 를 참조하세요
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드 Tik의 톡
저작권 2025 록 미디어 리미티드. 판권 소유.
선물 구독
월 3파운드로 구독하세요