Groundtruth + PADI 피치 잠수정 Unda 드라이백

Unda 10리터 크로스바디 드라이백은 재활용 플라스틱으로 만들어졌습니다.
Unda 10리터 크로스바디 드라이백은 재활용 플라스틱으로 만들어졌습니다.

여행 & 티켓-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver 훈련 agency PADI to market a range of three submersible 가방 named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused 여행 companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry 배낭, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

주요 가방 has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other 가방 in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

10리터 크로스바디 드라이백에 데이 토트 인서트
Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry 가방
Unda 10리터 크로스바디 드라이백
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry 가방

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry 가방, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Unda 10리터 크로스바디 드라이백
Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry 가방

이 제품군을 완성하는 것은 Unda 1리터 크로스 바디 드라이 슬링입니다. 이 제품은 IP67 등급의 기밀 지퍼 개구부를 갖추고 있어 최소 1분 동안 최대 73m의 물에 잠겨 있어도 방수 기능을 유지합니다. 조절 가능한 스트랩과 외부 D링이 있는 이 작은 가방의 가격은 £XNUMX입니다. 

언다 1리터 크로스바디 드라이슬링
언다 1리터 크로스바디 드라이슬링

그라운드트루스는 자매인 조지아, 소피아, 니나 스콧 등 3명의 조사 다큐멘터리 영화 제작자가 결성했습니다.

The materials used to make their 가방 are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO2 배출.

"유령 어망은 바다의 모든 플라스틱 폐기물의 50% 이상을 차지하며, 전 세계 해양 생태계에 돌이킬 수 없는 피해를 입힙니다." 조지아 스콧 CEO가 말했습니다. "혁신적 디자인에 대한 우리의 전문성과 PADI의 해양 보존에 대한 헌신을 결합하여, 우리는 이러한 유해한 플라스틱의 재활용을 통해 상당한 긍정적 영향을 미치는 것을 목표로 합니다."

에 따르면 PADI 월드와이드's 성장 및 마케팅 부사장인 Lisa Mincklin은 Groundtruth와의 파트너십이 "다이버들이 사랑하는 장소를 보호하려는 의지를 높이는 동시에 필수품을 휴대하는 방식에 혁명을 일으켰습니다. 다이버를 위해 다이버가 디자인한 진정한 제품군입니다."라고 말합니다.

운다 가방 can be ordered through the 기본 진실 사이트.

또한 Divernet에서는: PADI, 실비아 얼에게 새로운 역할 부여, PADI는 AWARE 에코 투어리스트 스페셜티를 소개합니다다이버들은 '이제 플라스틱의 대세를 바꿀 수 있습니다'PADI AWARE는 미션 허브 보조금으로 $500를 배포합니다

