David Strike presents cautionary tales for techies

Technical diving icon David Strike will be entertaining and educating visitors to the Tech Stage at the GO 다이빙 쇼 in Sydney in September, with more cautionary tales for techies.

Certified as a diver in 1961, with a background encompassing military, commercial, scientific, and technical diving sectors – and proficient and qualified in open-circuit and closed circuit diving, and surface demand diving equipment – Australian-based David Strike is a former diving instructor and instructor trainer certifier, and a regular editorial contributor on dive-related topics to diving publications from around the world.

Organiser of several world-class diving events – with an emphasis on technical diving – he is the recipient of several ‘Industry Recognition’ awards, the ADEX ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’, and a Fellow of the Explorers Club of New York.

GO 다이빙 쇼 ANZ

올해 열리는 이번 연례 행사는 6-7 9월 에 시드니 쇼그라운드 올림픽 공원에서 열리는 이 행사는 다이빙을 고려 중이거나 입문 레벨 코스를 마친 초보자부터 고급 다이버, 테크니컬 다이버 및 베테랑 CCR에 이르기까지 모든 사람에게 최고의 수중 세계를 보여주는 것을 목표로 합니다. 몇 개의.

메인 스테이지, 메인 스테이지, 사진 스테이지, 호주/뉴질랜드 스테이지, 인스퍼레이션 스테이지, 테크 스테이지 등에서 전 세계 수십 명의 연사가 참여하며, VR 다이빙 체험, 시범 풀, 체험 다이빙 풀 등 어린이와 노년층을 위한 다양한 인터랙티브 기능이 제공됩니다.

무대와 시설 주변에는 관광청, 여행사부터 리조트, 리브어보드, 훈련 대행사, 소매업체, 제조업체 및 보존 단체.

지금 티켓을 받으세요!

GO Diving Show ANZ 티켓이 현재 판매 중이며 다음과 같은 혜택을 누릴 수 있습니다. 얼리버드 2대 1 특가 9월 XNUMX일까지 – 귀하와 귀하의 친구/파트너/배우자는 단 한 번 방문할 수 있습니다. $1216세 이하 어린이는 무료 입장이 가능하여 가족 나들이에 안성맞춤입니다. 넓은 주차 공간이 마련되어 있고, 다양한 교통수단을 이용하여 쉽게 찾아오실 수 있으니, 지금 바로 일정을 확인하고 다양한 다이빙을 즐기는 멋진 주말을 준비하세요.