Australian marine conservation efforts

Australian Marine Conservation Society’s Chief Executive Officer Paul Gamblin will be on the ANZ / Inspiration Stage at Sydney’s GO 다이빙 쇼 in September, and he’ll be talking about various aspects of Australian conservation.

After being mesmerised by the Western Australian coast and Ningaloo Reef as a teenager and volunteering in turtle research there in the 1990s, Paul was spokesperson for the original campaign for Ningaloo in the early 2000s (that AMCS played a key role in) that boosted protection and achieved World Heritage listing.

Paul then led WWF-Australia’s work to protect offshore reefs and islands from oil and gas development, and its part of the combined efforts that forged the Kimberley conservation strategy and the world’s largest marine protected area system, in Australia’s federal waters (and in Antarctica). Working in Europe with WWF International, Paul was the architect of its campaign to awaken leaders around the world to the urgent necessity of ocean conservation, and the climate nexus.

Prior to stepping into the CEO role, Paul was the WA Director with AMCS and led the Protect Ningaloo campaign to protect the magnificent Exmouth Gulf, Ningaloo from industrialisation, and worked on a range of WA and national ocean, nature and climate priorities.

The GO Diving Show is taking place at the Sydney Showground on 6-7 September

올해 열리는 이번 연례 행사는 6-7 9월 에 시드니 쇼그라운드 올림픽 공원에서 열리는 이 행사는 다이빙을 고려 중이거나 입문 레벨 코스를 마친 초보자부터 고급 다이버, 테크니컬 다이버 및 베테랑 CCR에 이르기까지 모든 사람에게 최고의 수중 세계를 보여주는 것을 목표로 합니다. 몇 개의.

메인 스테이지, 메인 스테이지, 사진 스테이지, 호주/뉴질랜드 스테이지, 인스퍼레이션 스테이지, 테크 스테이지 등에서 전 세계 수십 명의 연사가 참여하며, VR 다이빙 체험, 시범 풀, 체험 다이빙 풀 등 어린이와 노년층을 위한 다양한 인터랙티브 기능이 제공됩니다.

무대와 시설 주변에는 관광청, 여행사부터 리조트, 리브어보드, 훈련 대행사, 소매업체, 제조업체 및 보존 단체.

