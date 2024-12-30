선물 구독
£3/월에 광고 제거
로그인

Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island

Google 뉴스에서 팔로우
주간 뉴스레터를 구독하세요
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island

Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island and How to Photograph Them

Situated on the northern barrier reef of the stunning Marovo Lagoon, Uepi Island is ideally positioned to access the very best dive sites this renowned area has to offer. With the nutrient-rich currents of New Georgia Sound to the north and the biodiverse waters of the lagoon to the south, some of these incredible sites are just a five-minute boat ride from the resort!

Local expertise is essential to dive those sites at their absolute best, and with well over 30 years of experience, Uepi’s owners, Jill and Grant Kelly, along with their dedicated dive team, know these locations like the backs of their hands.

I’ve been fortunate to be personally guided by both Jill and Grant on almost all of the sites, and I’d like to share my top five favorites – along with some tips on how to photograph them!

#1 Uepi Point

Situated at the northwestern tip of Charapoana Passage, between Uepi Island and nearby Charapoana Island, Uepi Point is widely regarded as the signature dive site of this part of Marovo Lagoon – and for good reason.

1 Uepi Point Sea Fan
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 9

The “point” is one of several locations along the northern barrier reef where ancient geological fault lines have uplifted islands and carved passageways into the lagoon. The unique width, depth, and underwater topography of Charapoana Passage create an ideal setting for nutrient-rich waters from the deep basins of New Georgia Sound to flow through and nurture the reef.

Swept by these nutrient-laden currents, Uepi Point offers a glimpse into the underwater world as Mother Nature intended. You'll encounter stunning soft corals, massive sea fans filtering the rich waters, and a dazzling array of marine life, including an impressive number of grey reef sharks patrolling the blue.

1 Uepi Point Sharks 1
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 10

There’s so much to see here that it can be challenging to decide what to focus on, but for me, Uepi Point is an exceptional wide-angle dive. It truly shines during an incoming tide in the early morning or late afternoon. At these times, the combination of clearer water from New Georgia Sound and the soft, angled light brings the site to life.

When diving Uepi Point, I rely on my Nikon Z8 camera paired with the versatile Z14-30mm lens. At 14mm, it’s perfect for capturing the large sea fans and vibrant coral gardens. The lens's excellent zoom range and relatively close focusing ability allow for a variety of compositions, making it possible to photograph an array of subjects – all in a single dive!

#2 Uepi Elbow

Uepi Elbow marks the northernmost point of the island, extending furthest into New Georgia Sound and therefore the best chance of spotting pelagics cruising by, carried on the ocean currents.

The “elbow” itself features a sloping wall that plunges into the depths of the Sound. This wall is adorned with a stunning array of sea fans, vibrant sea whips, and magnificent soft corals.

2 Uepi Elbow Sea Whips and Fans diver
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 11

From a photographic perspective, Uepi Elbow is an exceptional wide-angle dive. The abundance of striking subjects on the wall requires a wide lens to do them justice, and you definitely don’t want to be caught with a macro lens if a pelagic species makes an appearance!

That said, for those who enjoy macro photography, the wall’s rich ecosystem offers countless opportunities to discover smaller, fascinating subjects hiding among the corals.

2Uepi Elbow Soft Coral Tree
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 12

For me, however, Uepi Elbow is best explored with a wide-angle setup. I once again turn to my Nikon Z14-30mm lens, which captures the full splendor of the wall’s vibrant life while keeping me ready for any surprise encounters with passing pelagics.

#3 Charapoana Point

Situated at the tip of Charapoana Island, directly across the passage from Uepi Point, Charapoana Point is like a slightly less dynamic counterpart to its famous neighbor.

The northern side of Charapoana Point offers much to explore, with marine life densely concentrated around the point where the currents sweep around the corner. However, my most memorable experiences have been past the point and further into the channel, where the waters are more sheltered.

Surprisingly, this calmer area often reveals a wealth of fascinating subjects, both large and small.

3 Charapoanna Point Marbled Ray
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 13

Photographically, Charapoana Point is versatile, offering opportunities for both wide-angle and macro photography. Personally, I prefer to dive here equipped for wide-angle macro and my go-to setup is a Nikon 8-15mm fisheye zoom lens paired with a small dome port.

This lens, originally designed for Nikon DSLRs, works seamlessly on my Nikon Z8 mirrorless camera when used with the FTZ adapter. At 8mm, the lens produces a circular fisheye effect, and at 15mm, it functions as a standard fisheye – neither of which is ideal for wide-angle macro.

To adapt, I use the Kenko 1.4 teleconverter, which shifts the focal range to effectively a 14-22mm zoom, when paired with the small dome port and offers excellent versatility for wide-angle macro photography.

3 Charapoanna Point WAM
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 14

Capable of extremely close focus the lens enables you to get right up to cooperative subjects, capturing them alongside their surroundings to create unique, eye-catching images. The sheltered area at the start of the channel is a particularly rewarding spot for finding these subjects, making it a favorite area of mine to explore and shoot.

#4 Uepi Welcome Jetty

No visit to Uepi would be complete without an encounter with the resident school of Marovo Lagoon grey reef sharks at the Welcome Jetty.

Situated on the edge of the main channel, the jetty is best dived on an incoming tide. The key to an unforgettable experience is positioning yourself just in front of the jetty at about 5 meters and waiting patiently. The sharks, accustomed to divers and naturally curious, will often approach to investigate.

4 Uepi Jetty Sharks of the Marova Lagoon 2
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 15

Jill and Grant Kelly have been diving and snorkeling with the sharks of the Marovo for over 30 years and say they have never felt threatened by them. In fact, the way Jill described it, the sharks are comfortable and curious around divers because they have never been threatened by them!

Photographically, the sharks make outstanding subjects. Their curiosity often brings them close enough for stunning wide-angle shots. I recommend using either a Nikon Z14-30mm lens for classic wide-angle compositions or the Nikon 8-15mm fisheye paired with a wide-angle macro setup for capturing striking close-focus images that showcase both the sharks and their surroundings.

#5 Deku Dekuru

Last, but certainly not least, is the stunningly photogenic Deku Dekuru, a wonderful series of caves and swim-throughs located about 25 minutes from Uepi Resort.

These caves are best explored late morning or early afternoon when the sun is high in the sky and sunlight streams through the openings above, casting shafts of light that illuminate the underwater landscape in an almost ethereal way.

5 Deku Dekuru 2
Top 5 Dive Site of Uepi Island 16

The caves are perfectly safe to enter, but navigating them does require a knowledgeable guide to ensure you experience the best routes and vistas.

Deku Dekuru is a quintessential wide-angle dive, so make sure to bring your widest lens to capture the caves and the interplay of light and shadow.

돈 실콕

Don is Scuba Diver’s Senior Travel Editor and is based on Bali in Indonesia. His website  www.indopacificimages.com 인도 태평양 지역 최고의 다이빙 장소와 전 세계적으로 "큰 동물" 체험에 대한 광범위한 위치 가이드, 기사 및 이미지가 있습니다.

Photograph Uepi with one of the best!

Photograph Uepi with one of the best and take your photography and image processing from Good to Great! This February 21-28, Don will be leading a select few on a curated Underwater Photography Workshop and Retreat, on Uepi Island.  Space is extremely limited so don’t miss out on your chance to take part. 

For all the details or to reserve your spot email hello@uepi.com 바로!

최근 소식 Scuba Diver Mag의 팟캐스트 에피소드
수중 탐험에서 최초로 선보이는 Freebreathe를 경험하세요. 개인용 휴대용 스노클링 장치로, 신체 움직임의 힘으로 수면 아래 최대 15피트까지 무제한으로 공기를 공급받을 수 있습니다. #스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내에서 광고하기 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력하여 모든 필수 장비를 제공합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려하세요. 이 비디오의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 비디오에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

수중 탐험에서 최초로 선보이는 Freebreathe를 경험하세요. 개인용 휴대용 스노클링 장치로, 신체 움직임의 힘으로 수면 아래 최대 15피트까지 무제한으로 공기를 공급받을 수 있습니다.
#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

#DEMA의 Freebreathe 수중 침수팩

Scuba.com 제휴 링크: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내에서 광고하기 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력하여 모든 필수 장비를 제공합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려하세요. 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육을 대체하지 않습니다. 00:00 소개 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 캠 밴드 스레딩 04:15 보우라인 06:42 핀 스트랩 제거 08:19 슬라이딩 리드 10:16 백 지퍼 12:56 폴딩 레그 14:26 젖은 목

Scuba.com 제휴 링크:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 비디오의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 훈련을 대체할 의도나 암시가 없습니다. 이 비디오에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육을 대체하지 않습니다.
00 : 00 소개
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 스레딩 캠 밴드
04:15 보우라인
06:42 핀 스트랩 제거
08:19 슬라이딩 리드
10:16 백 지퍼
12:56 폴딩 레그
14:26 젖은 목

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

다이버들이 어려움을 겪는 더 많은 것들 w/@scubacom #스쿠버 #팁 #방법

Divolk 수중 라이브 스트리밍 스마트폰 하우징 #스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내에서 광고하기 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력하여 모든 필수 장비를 제공합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려하세요. 이 비디오의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 비디오에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

Divolk 수중 라이브 스트리밍 스마트폰 하우징
#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

#DEMA에서 Divolk 수중 라이브 스트리밍 스마트폰 하우징

확인

계속 연락하세요!

모든 Divernet 뉴스와 기사에 대한 주간 요약을 받아보세요. 스쿠버 마스크
우리는 스팸하지 않습니다! 우리의 읽기 개인 정보 보호 정책 자세한 정보입니다.

확인
통보
손님

0 코멘트
대부분의 투표
최신 오래된
인라인 피드백
모든 댓글보기
최근 댓글
다니엘 펠프스: 다이버, 고대 유물 448점 판매 계획
스티브 펜튼: 다이빙 강사가 범죄 혐의가 있는 SD 카드를 먹었습니다.
베드로: Hal Watts: Mr Scuba의 죽음
나이젤: 영국, 홍해 다이빙보트 안전에 대해 '심각한 우려' 표명
돈 여: 영국, 홍해 다이빙보트 안전에 대해 '심각한 우려' 표명
최근 뉴스
다이버, 고대 유물 448점 판매 계획 다이버, 고대 유물 448점 판매 계획
애도하는 범고래 새끼와 함께 수면으로 떠오름 애도하는 범고래 새끼와 함께 수면으로 떠오름
고대 지중해 난파선에서 10,000개의 도자기 발견 고대 지중해 난파선에서 10,000개의 도자기 발견
소녀 가족, 몰디브 스노클링 사망 사건에 대한 해답을 원해 소녀 가족, 몰디브 스노클링 사망 사건에 대한 해답을 원해
다이빙 강사가 범죄 혐의가 있는 SD 카드를 먹었습니다. 다이빙 강사가 범죄 혐의가 있는 SD 카드를 먹었습니다.
몰입형 비디오로 얼음 아래 기록 다이빙 몰입형 비디오로 얼음 아래 기록 다이빙
Rescale 미팅 예약
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드
본 사이트에 게재된 출처가 없는 사진의 저작권은 해당 사진작가에게 있습니다.
다이버 매거진에 문의하세요 를 참조하세요
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드
저작권 2024 록 미디어 리미티드. 판권 소유.
선물 구독
월 3파운드로 구독하세요