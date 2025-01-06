선물 구독
£3/월에 광고 제거
로그인

Magical Ningaloo Reef

Google 뉴스에서 팔로우
주간 뉴스레터를 구독하세요
Magical Ningaloo Reef

Todd Thimios Explorers Magical Ningaloo Reef

A couple of years ago, I was fortunate to fly into Exmouth and spend some time there while researching a book that I’ve written about the world’s best dives. It had been many years since my previous trip to Ningaloo and, honestly, I was expecting Exmouth to be a lot more populated by now.

While my social media feed now seems to be a stream of photos from young photographers working on whaleshark boats, the township of Exmouth and its little southern neighbour, Coral Bay, are still just that little bit too remote for most folks to consider relocating there. The additional hindrance of limited seasonal accommodation also stems the flow of would-be residents.

©ToddThimios copy 1
Magical Ningaloo Reef 4

Book Extract

The following is an edited extract from Ultimate Dive Sites by Todd Thimios published by Hardie Grant Explore – out on 1 February 2025. Grab your copy of Ultimate Dive Site 지금!

Look out for the a more in-depth article on Ningaloo Reef in the February 발행물 스쿠버 다이버의 Magazine에는 West Coast Sales Manager인 ANZ!

왜 특별한가

Drive 13 hours north of Perth and you’ll arrive at one of Australia’s most remote towns, Exmouth, gateway to Ningaloo Reef, or Nyinggulu in the language of the Traditional Owners, the Baiyungu, Thalanyji and Yinigurdira People. Here on Australia’s Coral Coast, where desert meets reef, all the action happens in the sea. There’s a boat in every second driveway (when the winds are up) and the town has very few shops.

©ToddThimios 18 copy
Magical Ningaloo Reef 5

From March to October, this town of 3000 doubles in population as travellers descend upon Ningaloo to swim with its most well-known annual visitor. This is where the world’s largest documented aggregation of whale sharks happens every year.

I saw my first whale shark at Ningaloo and I intend to bring my daughters back here, one day, to see their first as well. It’s also on the migratory path of over 40,000 humpbacks a year and, out here, the land is so quiet that you can hear them breathing from the beach at night.

Ultimate Dive Sites Cover
Magical Ningaloo Reef 6

Photos By Todd Thimios

최근 소식 Scuba Diver Mag의 팟캐스트 에피소드
수중 탐험에서 최초로 선보이는 Freebreathe를 경험하세요. 개인용 휴대용 스노클링 장치로, 신체 움직임의 힘으로 수면 아래 최대 15피트까지 무제한으로 공기를 공급받을 수 있습니다. #스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내에서 광고하기 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력하여 모든 필수 장비를 제공합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려하세요. 이 비디오의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 비디오에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

수중 탐험에서 최초로 선보이는 Freebreathe를 경험하세요. 개인용 휴대용 스노클링 장치로, 신체 움직임의 힘으로 수면 아래 최대 15피트까지 무제한으로 공기를 공급받을 수 있습니다.
#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

#DEMA의 Freebreathe 수중 침수팩

Scuba.com 제휴 링크: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내에서 광고하기 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag 트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag 인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력하여 모든 필수 장비를 제공합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려하세요. 이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육을 대체하거나 암시하는 것이 아닙니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육을 대체하지 않습니다. 00:00 소개 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 캠 밴드 스레딩 04:15 보우라인 06:42 핀 스트랩 제거 08:19 슬라이딩 리드 10:16 백 지퍼 12:56 폴딩 레그 14:26 젖은 목

Scuba.com 제휴 링크:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 비디오의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 훈련을 대체할 의도나 암시가 없습니다. 이 비디오에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이빙 강사의 교육을 대체하지 않습니다.
00 : 00 소개
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 스레딩 캠 밴드
04:15 보우라인
06:42 핀 스트랩 제거
08:19 슬라이딩 리드
10:16 백 지퍼
12:56 폴딩 레그
14:26 젖은 목

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

다이버들이 어려움을 겪는 더 많은 것들 w/@scubacom #스쿠버 #팁 #방법

Divolk 수중 라이브 스트리밍 스마트폰 하우징 #스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버 팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join 장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 당사 웹사이트 웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰 웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 리포트 웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이브 쇼 웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내에서 광고하기 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요 FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine 저희는 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 협력하여 모든 필수 장비를 제공합니다. 위의 제휴 링크를 사용하여 채널을 지원하는 것을 고려하세요. 이 비디오의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 비디오에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지 및 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

Divolk 수중 라이브 스트리밍 스마트폰 하우징
#스쿠버 #스쿠버다이빙 #스쿠버다이버

팬이 되세요: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

장비 구매: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
우리 웹사이트

웹사이트: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ 스쿠버 다이빙, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 스쿠버 장비 리뷰
웹사이트: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ 스쿠버 뉴스, 수중 사진, 힌트 및 조언, 여행 보고서
웹사이트: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ 영국 유일의 다이빙 쇼
웹사이트: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ 당사 브랜드 내 광고용
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
소셜 미디어에서 팔로우하세요

페이스북: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
트위터: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
인스타그램: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

우리는 귀하의 모든 장비 필수품을 위해 https://www.scuba.com 및 https://www.mikesdivestore.com과 제휴 관계를 맺고 있습니다. 채널을 지원하려면 위의 제휴 링크를 사용해 보세요.

이 영상의 정보는 전문적인 스쿠버 교육이나 모든 제조업체에 대한 권장 사항을 대체하는 것으로 의도되거나 암시되지 않습니다. 이 영상에 포함된 텍스트, 그래픽, 이미지, 정보를 포함한 모든 콘텐츠는 일반적인 정보 제공 목적으로만 제공되며 자격을 갖춘 다이브 강사의 교육이나 장비 제조업체의 특정 요구 사항을 대체하지 않습니다.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

#DEMA에서 Divolk 수중 라이브 스트리밍 스마트폰 하우징

확인

계속 연락하세요!

모든 Divernet 뉴스와 기사에 대한 주간 요약을 받아보세요. 스쿠버 마스크
우리는 스팸하지 않습니다! 우리의 읽기 개인 정보 보호 정책 자세한 정보입니다.

확인
통보
손님

0 코멘트
대부분의 투표
최신 오래된
인라인 피드백
모든 댓글보기
최근 댓글
돈 여: 영국, 홍해 다이빙보트 안전에 대해 '심각한 우려' 표명
다니엘 펠프스: 다이버, 고대 유물 448점 판매 계획
스티브 펜튼: 다이빙 강사가 범죄 혐의가 있는 SD 카드를 먹었습니다.
베드로: Hal Watts: Mr Scuba의 죽음
나이젤: 영국, 홍해 다이빙보트 안전에 대해 '심각한 우려' 표명
최근 뉴스
고용주가 다이버의 건강을 확인하지 못했습니다. 고용주가 다이버의 건강을 확인하지 못했습니다.
범고래 새끼 죽음에 대한 위로 - 하지만 J35에게는 그렇지 않다 범고래 새끼 죽음에 대한 위로 - 하지만 J35에게는 그렇지 않다
다이버들의 튜더 총 압수로 영국-아일랜드 갈등 발생 다이버들의 튜더 총 압수로 영국-아일랜드 갈등 발생
팔라우에서 30명의 다이버가 XNUMX시간 표류를 겪었다 팔라우에서 30명의 다이버가 XNUMX시간 표류를 겪었다
보존주의 다이버 커닝햄의 MBE 보존주의 다이버 커닝햄의 MBE
난파선 사냥꾼 Mearns를 위한 OBE 난파선 사냥꾼 Mearns를 위한 OBE
Rescale 미팅 예약
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드
본 사이트에 게재된 출처가 없는 사진의 저작권은 해당 사진작가에게 있습니다.
다이버 매거진에 문의하세요 를 참조하세요
페이스북 X 트위터 인스타그램 유튜브 스레드
저작권 2025 록 미디어 리미티드. 판권 소유.
선물 구독
월 3파운드로 구독하세요